Singapore to ban discharge of 'wash water' into port effective immediately: MPA

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 10:47 AM

Singapore's Maritime Port Authority (MPA) said on Friday that is banning with immediate effect the discharge of water from ships that is used in the scrubbing of engine exhausts, known as 'wash water'.
The move is part of a plan to prepare one of the world's busiest ports, and the biggest hub for ship refuelling, for new International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules which come into force in 2020 and oblige ships to use cleaner fuels.

"To protect the marine environment and ensure that the port waters are clean, the discharge of wash water from open-loop exhaust gas scrubbers in Singapore port waters will be prohibited," said Andrew Tan, chief executive officer of the MPA during an event in Singapore.

The MPA told Reuters separately that the ban was effective immediately.

Wash water uses water from the ocean to capture sulphur from exhausts. Many ships discharge this water back into sea.

