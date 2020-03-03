You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to bar new visitors from Iran, northern Italy, South Korea due to Covid-19 worries

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 5:38 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

NEW visitors with recent travel history to Iran, northern Italy, or South Korea within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore, from 11.59pm on March 4, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in those regions.

From the same timing onwards, returning Singapore citizens and permanent residents, as well as long-term pass holders - including those on work passes, student passes, dependant's pass and long-term visit pass - with travel history to those areas in the last 14 days will be issued with a stay-home notice.

Under the stay-home notice, they will have to remain in their place of residence at all times for 14 days after returning to Singapore.

In the case of northern Italy, this applies to eight administrative regions: Aosta Valley, Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Trentino-Alto Adige. The popular tourist destination of Venice is located in Veneto.

Singaporeans are also advised to defer non-essential travel to Iran, northern Italy, South Korea and Japan.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: SilkAir to 'indefinitely suspend' flights to Hiroshima from March 27

Japan is not included among regions affected by entry restrictions as the number of cases there is not as high as the other regions, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry taskforce on Covid-19. He was speaking to the media at a Tuesday evening doorstop regarding the announcement.

As at 12 noon on March 3, there have been 4,812 cases reported in South Korea, 1,835 cases in Italy - mostly in its northern region - and 1,501 cases in Iran. Japan has confirmed 268 cases.

The Ministry of Health has also expanded its clinical definition of suspect cases to include persons with pneumonia or severe respiratory infection with breathlessness who have been to Iran, northern Italy, Japan, and South Korea within 14 days before the onset of symptoms. Cases meeting this expanded definition will be referred to hospitals for further assessment.

New precautionary testing will also be introduced for travellers entering Singapore who have fever or other symptoms of respiratory disease, even if they have not travelled to affected regions. Such travellers will have to undergo a Covid-19 swab test before being able to carry on with their journey.

Pending the results, which may take three to six hours to obtain, the travellers are advised to minimise contact with others. They will be contacted regarding the test results, and those testing positive will be sent to hospital.

Short-term visitors who are identified for testing but refuse to undergo it will not be allowed to enter Singapore. Permanent residents and long-term pass holders who refuse testing may have their immigration facilities and work pass privileges revoked or shortened. All travellers - including Singaporeans - who do not comply with testing or are subsequently uncontactable may face penalties and can be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Asked at what point the government would consider entry restrictions on travellers from Japan, Mr Wong said that there is no single threshold. The government looks at various risks, including the risk of Covid-19's spread within the relevant country as well as the risk of the infection entering Singapore. "There will be a range of indicators we continue to monitor," he said.

But increasingly, the risk is not from just one country, he added. As the Covid-19 outbreak unfolds globally, infections could come from anywhere, especially if the country of origin does not do proactive testing, said Mr Wong.

And although Singapore has been seeing only a handful of new infections each day, this may not remain the norm, he cautioned. The situation can change very easily, as other countries have experienced, where one event causes a sharp spike in cases and sustained transmission. Singaporeans must be mentally prepared for this possibility, he said.

Government & Economy

Indonesia picks island near Singapore to treat virus patients

Swiss economic growth slows in Q4 as exporters struggle

Slow but steady: China fights to get economy back to work

Pope tests negative for novel coronavirus: Italian newspaper

G7's draft coronavirus statement makes no direct calls for fiscal, monetary support: source

Dutch economic growth to slow on hit from coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 05:28 PM
Transport

Toyota names new finance chief in executive shake-up

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor Corp named Kenta Kon as its next chief financial officer on Tuesday and said it would scrap...

Mar 3, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.7...

Mar 3, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks fail to sustain early gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index failed to keep up with gains made in the morning after tracking a blistering...

Mar 3, 2020 04:26 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets up 1.5% at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rallied 1.5 per cent at the start of trading on Tuesday as investors await G7...

Mar 3, 2020 04:16 PM
Consumer

Japan's Kirin says won't part with non-beer assets, braces for proxy fight

[TOKYO] Japan's Kirin Holdings on Tuesday stepped up its defense against an activist investor which is demanding...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.