Singapore to build vaccine manufacturing capacity amid pandemic: PM Lee

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is building up its vaccine manufacturing capacity in order to offer fill and finish contract manufacturing services to vaccine developers, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in published remarks delivered at a summit.

The effort is aimed at helping companies ramp up production faster and assure them high standards of safety and quality in the manufacturing process, Mr Lee said.

The country is investing heavily in research and development on diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics, he said. Singapore researchers have developed a range of serological and nucleic acid-based diagnostic tests, which have been deployed to over 20 countries. Researchers are also developing therapeutic monoclonal antibodies as well as a vaccine and have started clinical trials of various therapeutics, he added.

BLOOMBERG