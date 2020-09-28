You are here

Home > Government & Economy
BT EXCLUSIVE

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 4:31 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

MAS_copyright SPH.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore had earlier said that in Singapore, 12 per cent of the economy is at the "epicentre" of the Covid-19 crisis.
PHOTO: SPH

SINGAPORE will soon calibrate its debt moratorium schemes, with the regulator looking to extend its programmes to certain borrowers beyond Dec 31, while also ensuring that those with the ability to pay should begin repayment even before the year-end deadline, The Business Times understands....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 04:59 PM
Transport

Volkswagen, Chinese ventures to invest 15b euros in electric vehicles

[BEIJING] Volkswagen said on Monday it and three local joint ventures plan to invest around 15 billion euros (S$24....

Sep 28, 2020 04:46 PM
Real Estate

Six strata-titled commercial units at Jalan Taman for sale with S$25m guide price

SIX strata-titled commercial units at 1 Jalan Taman are up for sale collectively by expression of interest with a...

Sep 28, 2020 04:45 PM
Consumer

Spirits maker Diageo says US business ahead of expectations

[BENGALURU] Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, said on Monday it has made a strong start to its fiscal year...

Sep 28, 2020 04:35 PM
Consumer

Caesars says US$3.7b bid high enough for William Hill

[LONDON] Caesars Entertainment said William Hill's board would likely recommend its US$3.7 billion takeover offer...

Sep 28, 2020 04:30 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar near two-month high amid economic, political risks

[LONDON] The US dollar traded near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies on Monday, as doubts about...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Stocks to watch: Olam, DBS, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, iFast

Gold inches higher on subdued US dollar; Trump-Biden debate in focus

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.