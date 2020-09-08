You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to ensure it remains as preferred hub for businesses, stays open to global talent

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 4:40 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

MINISTER for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday evening highlighted four key ways Singapore will ensure it remains the preferred hub for companies to connect and do business with Asia and the rest of the world.

Speaking at the "Standard Chartered Asean Series: Singapore - The Global Hub and Gateway to Asean" webinar, he stressed that Singapore should see itself not just as a gateway to the region but as a critical node in the global value chains of businesses.

The four key ways comprise:

1. Remaining open to top international talent: Mr Chan noted that there has been "much scrutiny" on the issue of international talent and noted that some companies are anxious.

"Let me be clear. We want the world's best and brightest to be with Team Singapore to augment our skills and capabilities, competing with us rather than against us, and ultimately, to benefit Singaporeans, not to substitute or hurt them," he said, during his keynote address.

SEE ALSO

TikTok owner doles out bonuses to assuage beleaguered staff

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He said this means Singapore will continue to bring in international talent in a calibrated manner, even as the government has recently tightened foreign worker policies.

This is not a signal that Singapore is turning away top international talent, but that the focus will shift increasingly towards quality over quantity and the government is serious about discriminatory hiring practices, he said.

2. Remaining open for business by keeping seaports, airports, and supply lines open to the world: In addition, Singapore is progressively and safely opening up on the travel front to enable more business and leisure travel experiences.

"As we set up more 'travel bubbles', we will improve our processes, build confidence, and set the benchmark for a regional 'travel bubble'," he said.

3. Invest in and enhance connectivity - both physical and non-physical: In addition to Changi T5, Tuas Mega Port and developments like Sungei Kadut Eco-District and Greater Southern Waterfront, this also means building deeper links with the world for markets, supplies, technology and talent, to enable businesses to access regional and global opportunities, he said.

4. Accelerate economic transformation efforts, focusing on productivity, innovation and upskilling of workers: This will be achieved through various initiatives, including the Industry Transformation Maps, SMEs Go Digital, Startup SG and SkillsFuture movement. Singapore will also pursue new frontiers of growth, such as biomedical sciences, agri-food technology, sustainability and cleantech.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

47 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 imported; no new community cases

Government reviewing Singapore nightlife operators' suggestions to help industry restart

India's economy to contract 11.8% in current fiscal year

Silver Lake invests in Indian startup Byju's at US$10.8b valuation

Tourist hotspot Phuket's reopening delayed by new virus case

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 04:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

[SINGAPORE] Temasek said its senior international business advisor Liew Mun Leong has contributed to Singapore and...

Sep 8, 2020 04:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Vietnam importers offer sales bonus to cut diesel inventory as virus hits demand

[SINGAPORE] Vietnam oil importers are offering domestic retailers a commission on diesel sales, in an unusual tactic...

Sep 8, 2020 04:32 PM
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches US$500m funding platform for low-carbon aluminium

[SINGAPORE] Commodities trader Trafigura said on Tuesday it has launched a financing platform of up to US$500...

Sep 8, 2020 04:30 PM
Consumer

Japan fast-food group Colowide succeeds in hostile bid for rival Ootoya: reports

[TOKYO] Japanese fast-food group Colowide has succeeded in its hostile bid for home-style dining chain Ootoya,...

Sep 8, 2020 04:26 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

[HoNG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished in positive territory Tuesday, clawing back some of their recent losses on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

New chartered fintech professional qualification to groom Singapore, China talent

Employment expectations for Q4 worsen among businesses in Singapore

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.