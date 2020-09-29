You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to explore reinstating essential travel to Sichuan

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 4:29 PM

[SINGAPORE] The Republic will explore ways to facilitate essential business and official travel to Sichuan province in south-western China, Second Minister for Trade and Industry and for Manpower Tan See Leng said on Tuesday.

Dr Tan said at the 21st Singapore-Sichuan Trade and Investment Committee Meeting, where he was a co-chair, that there is strong interest in resuming travel between Singapore and Sichuan.

"We hope to revive passenger traffic and increase direct air services between Singapore and Chengdu," Dr Tan said, referring to an earlier conversation he had with Sichuan governor Yin Li, the co-chair of the meeting.

Chengdu, about 20 times the size of Singapore, is Sichuan's provincial capital and a major transport hub in the region.

Fast lanes between Singapore and six Chinese provinces and cities were set up in June to facilitate essential business and official travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Majority of Hong Kong opposition lawmakers plan to remain in office

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Opening a fast lane between Singapore and Chengdu will hopefully "help to kickstart business exchanges as both of our economies recover from the pandemic", said Dr Tan, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

Trade between Sichuan, one of China's largest provinces, and Singapore reached US$1.25 billion between January and August this year, a jump of more than 20 per cent compared with a year ago.

The Republic is also Sichuan's largest foreign investor so far, with cumulative investments of some US$7.55 billion across 665 projects ranging from infrastructure to innovation.

Dr Tan said that while the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted businesses and their operations, Singapore companies continue to remain committed to Sichuan.

Examples include the Singapore-Sichuan Hi-Tech Innovation Park, CapitaLand and UOB, he added.

About 35 Sichuan companies such as aerospace company Haite, conglomerate New Hope Group and hotpot chain Xiaolongkan have also set up shop in the Republic.

Dr Tan said: "These trade and investment flows demonstrate the resilience of our economic linkages and signal the potential for deeper collaboration." More small and medium-sized enterprises in Singapore are also interested in expanding to Sichuan, he added.

Two Singapore restaurant groups, Putien and Founder Bak Kut Teh, will also be opening their first outlets in western China with Chengdu as their first stop, he added.

Dr Tan said: "As Singapore progressively resumes economic activities, we will reinstate our connectivity with key partners around the world. There is strong interest from both the Singapore and Sichuan business communities to resume travel."

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Majority of Hong Kong opposition lawmakers plan to remain in office

Built Environment Living Lab Framework to enable test-bedding of innovative solutions

27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 9 imported

Thailand to slowly restart tourism with flight from China

Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonising milestone' of 1m

Virtual AGMs allowed till next June; real-time electronic voting green-lit: MinLaw

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 04:31 PM
Real Estate

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

A SECOND childcare-related property is up for sale this week, with consultancies calling such assets "rare".

Sep 29, 2020 04:30 PM
Technology

Nokia wins 5G radio equipment contract from Britain's BT

[STOCKHOLM] Nokia has clinched a deal with Britain's biggest mobile operator BT to supply 5G radio equipment, the...

Sep 29, 2020 04:26 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished lower Tuesday, with traders unable to extend the previous day's rally as focus...

Sep 29, 2020 04:14 PM
Government & Economy

Majority of Hong Kong opposition lawmakers plan to remain in office

[HONG KONG] A majority of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers plan to remain in office after China's decision to...

Sep 29, 2020 04:07 PM
Life & Culture

Gay, lesbian, bisexual Americans at higher risk for migraines: study

[NEW YORK] Lesbian, gay and bisexual people are much more likely than straight people to get migraines, US research...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders will likely sustain momentum: DBS

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Singapore banks, ThaiBev, Sunpower

Stratech unable to provide exit offer, to be delisted on Oct 23

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.