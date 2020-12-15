You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to offer segregated travel lane in added effort to safely reopen borders

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 11:30 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

file7bq6hmocw79hko77knw.jpg
A new travel arrangement, which allows certain short-term travellers from all countries to enter Singapore while being housed in a "bubble" within dedicated facilities, was announced on Tuesday.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

A NEW travel arrangement, which allows certain short-term travellers from all countries to enter Singapore while being housed in a "bubble" within dedicated facilities, has been announced on Tuesday.

The new segregated travel lane (STL) is part of efforts to reopen Singapore's borders in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 11:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

George Gero, an 'institution' of gold industry, dies at 84

[NEW YORK] George Gero, a financial adviser known throughout the gold industry, who claimed he traded one of the...

Dec 15, 2020 11:42 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets fall as virus surge leads to new lockdowns

[HONG KONG] Asian markets fell across the board on Tuesday as surging virus infections force governments to impose...

Dec 15, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

Dutch set for toughest lockdown yet over Christmas: PM

[THE HAGUE] The Netherlands is to go into its strictest coronavirus lockdown yet, with schools and non-essential...

Dec 15, 2020 11:26 AM
Life & Culture

Tony award? Opera to open about Britain's Blai

[LONDON] He once played guitar in a band called Ugly Rumours and hosted Britpop's leading lights in 10 Downing...

Dec 15, 2020 11:22 AM
Consumer

Ski slopes open in Spain's Catalonia despite pandemic

[LA MASSELA, Spain] Skis and snowboards slide down the slopes of the Spanish ski resort of La Masella, which opened...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

Cyclical stocks linked to domestic consumption expected to benefit

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for