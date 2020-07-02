You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to tackle climate change by developing carbon capture tech

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 4:34 PM

[SINGAPORE] The country's campaign to squeeze value out of waste substances has taken another step forward with the signing of deal that will foster efforts to build a low-carbon economy.

The agreement inked on Thursday between four local companies aims to develop a carbon capture, utilisation and sequestration (CCUS) system.

These systems essentially work by sucking planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the air so they can be stored underground or used to create other products, such as concrete or fuel.

Low Teck Seng, chief executive of the National Research Foundation (NRF), said investing in low-carbon research and development to drive cost-effective solutions is crucial for Singapore to develop a low-emission economy.

"While Singapore, like the world, is still dependent on fossil fuels for our energy needs, technologies that enable efficient CCUS would help mitigate our emissions greatly," he added.

SEE ALSO

188 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 10 in the community

"CCUS also presents opportunities for converting carbon dioxide into novel chemicals, materials and fuels, offering potential in growing new industries."

The agreement involves Keppel Data Centres, Chevron, Pan-United and Surbana Jurong jointly developing "mature carbon capture technologies, coupled with novel technologies that utilise cryogens, membranes and hydrogen".

The firms will also collaborate with other research partners, including universities and international organisations, to advance the development of CCUS technologies, added the joint statement from the NRF and the companies.

When commercially viable, CCUS technologies are expected to help Singapore achieve its climate goal of halving emissions from its 2030 peak by 2050 and achieving net zero emissions as soon as viable in the second half of the century.

These technologies have been the subject of growing research interest worldwide as a way of combating climate change.

Human activity such as burning fossil fuels for energy and deforestation are causing the emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases.

The world has already warmed about one degree Celsius since pre-industrial times.

While scientists and activists are urging governments to do more to reduce emissions, more attention is being paid to accelerate the development of CCUS as a way to prevent greenhouse gases from accumulating in the atmosphere like an ever-thickening blanket.

There are only two large-scale CCUS power projects in operation, noted the International Energy Agency website, although more are in the pipeline.

Two coal-fired power plants - one in Alberta, Canada, and the other in Texas - have been fitted with CCUS technologies.

The carbon dioxide (CO2) captured by the Petra Nova system in Texas is used in enhanced oil recovery at nearby oil fields. This involves injecting the CO2 into oil reservoirs to increase the ability of oil to flow to a well.

The CCUS agreement follows other ground-breaking initiatives here to extract value out of waste.

Newater treats used water, Newsand is a construction material made from incineration bottom ash while Newoil is extracted in the process of recycling plastics and could be a potential replacement for petroleum.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

188 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 10 in the community

UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries: Daily Telegraph

Australia weighs 'opportunities' for Hong Kong people after security law

Singapore adds China to 12-country pledge to keep trade open amid virus crisis

Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Temasek to delay annual reporting to September amid Covid-19 pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks post strong gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks soared Thursday, in line with a global advance on hopes for a virus vaccine and despite...

Jul 2, 2020 04:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Fitch revises Geo Energy's rating back to CC after failed bond tender offer

FITCH Ratings has revised Indonesian coal miner Geo Energy Energy Resources' long-term issuer default rating to CC...

Jul 2, 2020 04:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Halcyon Agri obtains up to US$75m sustainability-linked loan from Deutsche Bank

DEUTSCHE Bank on Thursday said it has extended a three-year US$25 million sustainability-linked loan, along with an...

Jul 2, 2020 04:05 PM
Life & Culture

Australian scientists discover ancient underwater Aboriginal sites

[SYDNEY] Australia's first underwater archaeological sites off its west coast dating to more than 7,000 years ago...

Jul 2, 2020 03:48 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares surge on upbeat US data, virus vaccine hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended more than 1 per cent higher on Thursday on increased risk appetite after upbeat US...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.