You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to train 2,000 executives, workers in developing basic AI, data applications

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 1:49 PM

TALENT development in Singapore's burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) scene is set to receive a boost with two new nationwide initiatives announced on Thursday (Aug 30).

The two initiatives to be developed by AI Singapore - AI for Industry (AI4I) and AI for Everyone (AI4E) - will equip 12,000 Singaporeans over the next three years with various AI knowledge.

AI4I will see 2,000 executives, as well as those technically inclined in AI, going through a subsidised three-month foundational course on developing basic AI and data applications to prepare them for future job opportunities.

AI4E is a free introductory three-hour workshop that will expose 10,000 people to AI and data science. The workshop aims to help them appreciate the practical use of AI and identify potential uses in their work and daily lives.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The initiatives were announced by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran at an event commemorating AI Singapore's (AISG) first anniversary.

Mr Iswaran said that Singapore needs a deeper bench strength of talent to further grow the AI ecosystem here, while governments, industry leaders and recruitment firms worldwide agree that there is a global shortage of AI talent.

"AI Singapore can and will play a key role in this regard by working closely with its research and industry partners to nurture a strong pipeline of AI talent in Singapore," he said at the event held at Innovation 4.0 in the National University of Singapore.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said people keen on applying for AI4I, which will start at the end of October, must be either a Singaporean or Permanent Resident, and must have a polytechnic diploma or university degree.

IMDA will sponsor up to 100 per cent of the S$500 course fee for full-time national servicemen and students, while SME-sponsored trainees and Singaporeans above 40 will receive up to 90 per cent subsidy. Other participants can receive support of up to 70 per cent.

The course will have content sponsored by Microsoft, Intel and Datacamp, and curriculum will be a mix of online and offline learning.

No payment is required for AI4E, which will be conducted by IMDA, Microsoft and Intel, but participants have to be above 12. This initiative will start rolling out by the end of August.

AI41 and AI4E are the latest in a slew of initiatives introduced by AISG, a programme under the National Research Foundation, to grow the AI talent pool here.

Last November, AI Singapore said it would train up to 200 AI professionals by 2020 under a nine-month apprenticeship initiative called the AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP).

Mr Iswaran said on Thursday that the AIAP had inducted its first batch of apprentices in May and a second batch will start in November.

He also named members of the Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data, which was announced in June. It is led by Senior Counsel V. K. Rajah.

The 10 members are a mix of international and local leaders, as well as advocates of consumer interest, including DBS Group chief executive Piyush Gupta, president of Temasek International Chia Song Hwee and founder of Parrot Social Hamidah Aidillah Mustafa.

"The Advisory Council will canvass widely for views, from businesses, trade associations and chambers, and consumers, and I look forward to the Advisory Council's recommendations on how organisations can develop and deploy AI solutions in a responsible and trusted manner," Mr Iswaran said.

Government & Economy

Joint Singapore-Malaysia decisions on HSR and RTS link to be announced soon: Khaw Boon Wan

As Bali awaits financial elite, a volcano is still rumbling

London court approves S'pore extradition request of suspected StanChart robber; case sent to UK Secretary of State for decision

Malaysia to impose 5-10% tax on goods, 6% on services

Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken

Hong Kong unveils list of professionals it wants to lure

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
4 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
5 1MDB-linked banker disappears from US website
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global investor confidence falls to 18-month low in August: State Street

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's cuts CMT's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on Westgate acquisition

BP_LarryLow_300818_62.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening