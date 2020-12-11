You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 4:23 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE will lift its border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan from Dec 18 onwards, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced in a press statement on Friday.

Additionally, travel to Taiwan will be allowed effective from the same date, though this is subject to the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore, Shanghai to boost collaboration in financial services, innovation

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law

Two local firms win gold in India's first LGBT+ work equality index

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

1,000 Singaporeans to benefit from tech training, placement scheme with Microsoft

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Shanghai to boost collaboration in financial services, innovation

SINGAPORE and Shanghai will strengthen collaboration in financial services and innovation, as the latter develops...

Dec 11, 2020 03:58 PM
Technology

Sanofi and GSK delay Covid-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

[PARIS] Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday they will test their potential Covid-19 vaccine further...

Dec 11, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,305...

Dec 11, 2020 03:38 PM
Stocks

Investors swap China holdings from Wall St to Hong Kong as delisting threat brews

[SHANGHAI] Global fund managers are reducing their holdings in US-listed Chinese companies such as Alibaba, Netease...

Dec 11, 2020 03:31 PM
Consumer

Ericsson files patent lawsuit against Samsung in US

[STOCKHOLM] Ericsson said on Friday it has filed a lawsuit in the United States against Samsung for alleged...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, SGX, Ascendas Reit, MIT, OCBC, Parkway Life Reit

Asia's most sought-after emerging market is about to get hotter

Disney+ to get flood of new shows; launching in Singapore on Feb 23

NTUC sets up associations for freelance delivery riders, creatives

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for