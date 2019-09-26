Singapore tops list of 105 cities most ready for AI disruption, new index shows

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is the most prepared for the next wave of technology disruption that will be brought about by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a new index on AI readiness that ranks 105 global cities.

The technique that allows machines to learn from enormous sets of data is expected to bring new conveniences in modern living and economic benefits. But jobs risk being displaced, people's privacy risks being exposed and inequality may be perpetuated by AI being fed biased data, with cities at various stages of readiness for the new future.

In determining how prepared global cities are for this disrupted future, New York-based research outfit Oliver Wyman Forum's inaugural Global Cities AI Disruption Index, released on Thursday (Sept 26), scored cities on 31 metrics across four broad categories: vision, activation ability, asset base and growth trajectory.

Singapore received the best overall score of 75.8, bolstered by its strong performance in the vision category, which measures the presence of plans to respond to technology changes and plans to upgrade labour skills and infrastructure such as mobile networks.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Singapore also did well in the asset base category, which assesses the amount of intellectual property, labour productivity, tech talent, venture capital investments and the education level of the population, among other things.

"Singapore stands out for its vision; it has a whole-of-government view on how AI is to be deployed across the society and has a high-level steering committee for this," said Mr Jacob Hook, managing partner of management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, which owns the research outfit.

It is one of the few governments in the world to have developed an AI governance framework to address ethical dilemmas, he added. Singapore's framework to promote the ethical use of AI was released at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in January this year.

Other recent developments that worked in Singapore's favour include its data protection laws and cybersecurity strategies to maximise the impact of digital technologies on the economy.

The other cities in the top 10 on the index are London (75.6), New York (72.7), San Francisco (71.9), Paris (71.0), Stockholm (70.4), Amsterdam (68.6), Boston (68.5), Berlin (67.3), and Sydney (67.3).

China cities, known for the widespread roll-out of AI technologies, did not appear in the overall top 10, pulled down by relatively lower scores in most of the categories.

But Chinese cities Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Hangzhou scored the highest in the growth trajectory category, which measures how fast technology infrastructures evolve, city administration effectiveness and the size of venture capital investment.

For one, gait and facial recognition technologies are already in use by law enforcement in Beijing and Shanghai to help identify individuals even when their faces are obscured.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen is home to telecommunications equipment giant Huawei, which is leading the world in 5G technology developments, and Hangzhou is home to global e-commerce titan Alibaba.

Alibaba's AI-powered technology is also automating traffic management in Hangzhou such as turning traffic lights in favour of ambulances.

The difference in their privacy mindset creates a strong runway for Chinese cities to deploy AI, giving them a stronger growth trajectory, said Mr Hook.

THE STRAITS TIMES