You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore tourism receipts in Q1 fell 4.8% amid global economic uncertainty

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 2:28 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SPENDING by visitors to Singapore fell 4.8 per cent to S$6.5 billion in the first quarter of 2019 from the same period last year, although international arrivals ticked up by 1 per cent to 4.7 million.

Mr Poh Chi Chuan, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) director of digital transformation, said visitors may have been more conscious about spending due to ongoing risk and uncertainties in the global economy.

This includes US-China trade tensions, Brexit and currency fluctuations against the Singapore dollar, he said.

Tourism receipts fell in several markets such as China (- 1 per cent), India (- 6 per cent), the United Kingdom (- 4 per cent), Malaysia (- 34 per cent) and the Philippines (- 18 per cent).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China remained the top market when it came to tourism receipts, contributing S$1.09 billion. Next came Indonesia at S$732 million and India at S$338 million.

Growth was observed in four out of STB’s top 10 markets – namely Indonesia, Japan, the United States and South Korea.

The US saw a 15 per cent rise in tourism receipts, and a 9 per cent rise in visitor arrivals in the first quarter, driven by the business travel and meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions (BTMICE) segment.

A slight increase in visitors who spent less time in Singapore due to the way their travel itineraries were structured was also seen. These visitors include day trippers, visitors who twin Singapore with other destinations, and cruise passengers.

"Although these visitors tend to spend less, they still contribute positively to our tourism receipts," Mr Poh said.

Of the S$6.5 billion in total tourism receipts, other tourism receipt components made up 29 per cent or S$1.87 billion of the total amount, up 2 per cent from a year ago. These components include expenditure on airfares on Singapore-based carriers, port taxes, local transportation, as well as expenditure by business, medical, education and transfer or transit visitors.

Sightseeing, entertainment and gaming contributed 22 per cent or S$1.46 billion, down 3 per cent from a year ago; while shopping contributed 21 per cent or S$1.37 billion, down 7 per cent year-on-year.

Accommodation took up 19 per cent of tourism receipts or S$1.26 billion, down 12 per cent from a year ago; while food and beverage accounted for S$588 million, down 7 per cent.

China topped international visitor arrivals for the first quarter, up 3 per cent year-on-year to 960,000 visitors. Next was Indonesia, whose number of visitors fell 3 per cent year-on-year to 725,000; followed by India, which rose 2 per cent to 300,000 from a year ago.

Gazetted hotel room revenue rose 4.3 per cent rise to S$1 billion. Average occupancy rate was at 86 per cent, edging down 0.6 percentage points from a year ago. Average room rate grew by 1 per cent to S$222 and revenue per available room held steady at 0.3 per cent year-on-year to S$189 in the quarter.

On the outlook for the sector, Mr Poh said: "We remain cautiously optimistic about our tourism performance this year, taking into account global factors that might affect consumer confidence and travel sentiments."

STB said it will continue to enhance its range of attractions and events. This includes a pipeline of tourism offerings in the mid to long term – like the upcoming Mandai Nature precinct and tourism development in Jurong Lake District.

It will also continue in its efforts to rejuvenate existing tourism belts like Orchard Road, the integrated resorts and Wildlife Reserves Singapore parks.

Moreover, it will work closely with industry stakeholders to encourage day trippers to extend their stay in Singapore to boost higher per capita expenditure.

Marketing efforts in tier two cities of key source markets will be continued, along with the sourcing of other markets with good growth potential.

"These are part of our diversification strategy in order to ensure that Singapore remains a resilient and compelling tourism destination, and we will continue our efforts on this front," Mr Poh said.

Government & Economy

Australia rules out hosting US missiles

Hong Kong's economic pain set to deepen as protests intensify

China asked state buyers to halt US agriculture imports

China warming to idea of yuan as trade war weapon, analysts say

Indonesia president says power company should have been able to prevent blackout

Taiwan July exports seen stable, inflation slows: poll

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgx3_0108.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI plunges 2% amid risk aversion, US-China trade escalation

Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

AK_ocbc_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit over mounting unrest in Hong Kong, escalating trade war

AK_dbs_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Hot stock: DBS falls 3.4% on ex dividend basis, Hong Kong exposure

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly