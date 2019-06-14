You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 12:56 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

IMG_001.jpg
Kevin Cunnington, Director General of UK GDS and Kok Ping Soon, chief executive of GovTech, sign a MoU to deepen collaboration and exchange in the development of Digital Government Services. Witnessing the signing are Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
PHOTO: GOVTECH SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE'S Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and the UK’s Government Digital Service (GDS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen their collaboration in the design and delivery of digital government services, both agencies announced in a press statement on Friday. 

GovTech is the lead agency driving Singapore's Smart Nation initiative and the public sector's digital transformation. 

Under the MOU, GovTech and GDS will share knowledge and best practices in building the digital skills of government officials, and adopting open standards for government information, data and software, among other things. 

Kok Ping Soon, chief executive of GovTech Singapore said: "GovTech is delighted to sign our first MOU with GDS UK, a leader in the use of digital, technology and data to transform government. The MOU will facilitate greater sharing of experiences and expertise in the development of digital platforms and services to better serve our citizens and businesses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It will also allow mutual exchange of officers to build capabilities and explore opportunities for collaboration to strengthen the digital partnership between the two organisations."

The MOU signing, which took place on Thursday, was held at the official residence of the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer in London. Representing the agencies at the signing were Mr Kok and director general of GDS UK Kevin Cunnington. 

Said Mr Cunnington: "GDS is delighted to have signed this MOU with our colleagues in Singapore. By sharing knowledge and working together, we can ensure that government works better for everyone by leading the digital transformation of public services, both here in the UK and in Singapore."

The MOU also comes at a time when both countries are engaged in the SG-UK "Partnership for the Future" campaign, launched in January this year by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan. 

This initiative solidifies existing links, while creating new opportunities for collaboration that will secure the future bilateral partnership between both nations, the agencies said.

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
5 HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 14, 2019
Garage

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

Jun 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, FLT, AusGroup, A-Smart Holdings

BP_Huawei_140619_42.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Technology

Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening