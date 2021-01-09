Singapore unemployment eases to 3.3% in November

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S unemployment rates eased in November, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, in what economists see as a promising sign of labour market stabilisation.
The overall unemployment rate fell to 3.3 per cent, down from the 3.6 per cent high of the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes