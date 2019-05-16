You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 11:28 AM

BP_Vivian Balakrishnan_160519_90.jpg
Speaking to an audience in Washington on Wednesday, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said it won't work to view China as an adversary that must be contained and called for "constructive competition" between the superpowers.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[WASHINGTON] Singapore urged the US to allow China to have a greater say in shaping global rules to avoid a prolonged clash that could force smaller countries to choose between the world's biggest economies.

Speaking to an audience in Washington on Wednesday, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said it won't work to view China as an adversary that must be contained, and called for "constructive competition" between the superpowers.

A world that splits into rival blocs would jeopardise gains made under the US-led world order over the past 70 years, he said.

"My appeal to the United States is to double down, reap the rewards together," Mr Balakrishnan said at an event hosted by the Center for International and Strategic Studies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Singapore wants both a sustained US presence, which we believe is positive, and we also want China to be able to assume its rightful place as it develops and becomes a superpower in its own right,'' he said.

China is highly unlikely to undermine the US-led global system given it has been one of its biggest beneficiaries, Mr Balakrishnan said. However, he added, it's "an entirely legitimate expectation on the part of China" to have the right to revise global rules since it didn't have a say when they were first written decades ago.

Failure to strike a deal will disproportionately impact trade-reliant countries like Singapore, he said, adding that protracted talks have already created "great uncertainty and volatility for the markets".

"For us in the middle, especially for small countries, we do not wish to be forced into making invidious choices," Mr Balakrishnan said.

"So we hope that both sides will work out a strategic response and take into account China's increasing influence and weight in the international arena, and that both sides will find a way to accommodate each others' legitimate interests."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China arrests Canadians detained amid Huawei spat: report

Japan weighing downgrade of economic view, raises doubts on sales tax hike

Malaysia's economic growth slows as exports, investments slide

Indonesia has a grand 6 trillion rupiah plan to rebuild the country

South Korea's economic growth could fall in 2020s: think-tank

Australia's jobless rate jumps to 8-month high; Aussie dollar stumbles

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

waterway.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening