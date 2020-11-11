You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore, US customs to explore trade data connectivity

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 4:13 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE customs of Singapore and the US have tied up to explore the exchange and reuse of trade data via a system link-up between both countries' trade platforms.

These trade platforms are Singapore's Networked Trade Platform and the US Automated Commercial Environment.

On Tuesday, the Singapore Customs and the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) signed a letter of intent (LOI) to explore single window connectivity to facilitate cargo clearance and enhance supply chain security.

Single windows are electronic systems that automate and expedite the processing of import and export data by allowing traders to input standardised information in a single entry point to fulfil all import and export requirements.

This reduces cost, enhances accountability and improves collaboration among government agencies and the trade community, the CBP said on Tuesday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Exchanging trade data would facilitate customs declarations by the business community and allow both customs administrations to better conduct advance risk assessments, the Singapore Customs said in a separate press statement on Wednesday.

Under the initiative, both parties will start to explore the interoperability of their national single window systems through data mapping and sharing of technical competencies. A pilot trial may be carried out between both countries, the results of which will be used to refine the system linkage, the Singapore Customs said.

Singapore Customs deputy director-general Lim Teck Leong said: "The signing of this LOI signifies the first step towards trade data connectivity between the two customs administrations, and reinforces our commitment to maintain the security of international supply chains, while facilitating legitimate trade."

Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner of CBP's Office of Trade, said: "Government-to-government data sharing is rapidly becoming an important component of efficient and secure trade, and CBP looks forward to working with Singapore Customs on this forward-thinking approach to trade facilitation."

Two-way trade in goods between the US and Singapore totalled US$57.6 billion in 2019, making Singapore the US's 17th largest trading partner and second-largest Asean trading partner.

The US and Singapore negotiated a free trade agreement in 2004, followed by the Authorized Economic Operator-Mutual Recognition Agreement and the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement concluded by both CBP and Singapore Customs in 2014.

The Singapore Customs is also working on bilateral single window connectivity initiatives with its counterparts in Australia, China, Indonesia and the Netherlands.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 04:03 PM
Energy & Commodities

Toshiba retreats from coal-fired power stations

[TOKYO] Japanese engineering giant Toshiba will not build any more coal-fired power plants and will shift to...

Nov 11, 2020 03:59 PM
Banking & Finance

ABN Amro profit exceeds estimates as provisions are kept low

[AMSTERDAM] ABN Amro NV posted stronger-than-expected profit as the Dutch bank cut costs and set aside less money to...

Nov 11, 2020 03:49 PM
Garage

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

[BENGALURU] WeWork's chief legal officer and former co-president, Jennifer Berrent, is in talks to leave the office-...

Nov 11, 2020 03:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman veteran seeks A$150m for ESG fund

[SINGAPORE] Two former veterans of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) and Bankers Trust (BT) are turning their...

Nov 11, 2020 03:26 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end at 2-1/2-year high on vaccine hopes, strong exports data

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than two-and-a-half years on Wednesday, extending...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

Gold firms on softer US dollar, concerns over rising virus cases

Singapore, Hong Kong air travel bubble to launch on Nov 22

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for