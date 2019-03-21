You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore, US to cooperate in promoting infrastructure development in Asia

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 2:06 PM

[WASHINGTON] Singapore and the United States will work together to promote infrastructure development and investment in Asia under an agreement inked on Wednesday.

The agreement signals the development of more options for infrastructure financing for Asian countries, in addition to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a trilateral partnership between the US, Australia and Japan to mobilise investment in infrastructure projects in the region.

Asean has been working to attract more private investment to fund its massive development needs, as the Asian Development Bank estimates that South-east Asian countries will need US$210 billion a year over the next decade for their infrastructure needs.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing's introductory visit to Washington DC.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It will see Singapore and America's infrastructure agencies working together to encourage businesses to invest in developing infrastructure in Asia.

Singapore's Infrastructure Asia agency plays the role of an investment broker connecting investors and infrastructure development projects, and likewise, America's development finance agency, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (Opic), helps US businesses invest in emerging markets.

Both countries will work together on information sharing, deal facilitation, structuring and capacity building schemes in sectors of mutual interest such as energy, natural resource management, water, waste, transportation and urban development, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement.

Through the agreement, US companies investing in infrastructure development in the region can make better use of Singapore's developers, financiers and professional services and its understanding of regional markets, added MTI.

Singapore and the US can also cooperate in annual project discussions or sessions to gauge market interest in Singapore on topics such as power, water, transport and urban solutions.

Both sides could also discuss projects that will tap the expertise of companies, including American companies based in Singapore, added MTI.

Singapore, which positions itself as an infrastructure hub in Asia, has been heavily involved in various infrastructure financing schemes in the region, including the BRI.

Singapore and China signed an agreement last year to promote greater collaboration between their companies in third-party markets along the Belt and Road.

In recent years, the US has criticised the BRI loans as debt traps for poor countries, touted itself as a better option for developing countries seeking infrastructure funds, and beefed up Opic by doubling its investment cap from US$30 billion to US$60 billion.

Welcoming the agreement with Singapore, US-Asean Business Council president Alexander Feldman said in a statement: "This agreement will help ensure American companies identify and contribute to the infrastructure required to achieve an economically-integrated Asean marketplace."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

May pleads with EU for time to save her Brexit plan

GovTech, MOH among govt agencies with compromised logins on sale online

Italian driver hijacks, torches school bus carrying dozens of children

Modi or Gandhi? Indian mystics split over poll outcome

Canned air and water-spraying drones: how Asia deals with smog

Pyongyang sanctions workarounds failing to soften impact

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

IMG_8803 (3).jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Chuan Hup shares up 12% following proposed special dividend

Mar 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, ST Engineering, Cache Logistics Trust, Challenger, BM Mobility

BP_GE_210319_34.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to offer 'bite-sized' insurance products to Samsung Pay users

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening