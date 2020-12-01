You are here

Singapore visitor arrivals up 41.1% to 13,400 in October

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 11:25 AM
file7cwxuicasom17s5s6oio.jpg
Visitor arrivals to Singapore jumped 41.1 per cent to 13,400 in October, though the tourism industry's performance remains a vast distance from pre-pandemic times, according to STB.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

October arrivals were up from 9,500 in September, but incomparable to...

October arrivals were up from 9,500 in September, but incomparable to...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for