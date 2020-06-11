Singapore will play role in shaping post-Covid-19 global order: Teo Chee Hean

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE will play its part in shaping the frameworks and protocols of the global post-Covid-19 world, supported by resilience at home, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Thursday, in the third of a series of ministerial national broadcasts.
He noted that the pandemic has accelerated...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes