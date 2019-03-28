Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
OVER the last three years, women earned about 12.8 per cent less than men in Singapore, taking home about 87 Singapore cents for every S$1 earned by men in terms of median pay.
This is according to a Glassdoor report, Progress on the Gender Pay Gap: 2019, published on
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg