You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore workplace fatalities dip in first half of 2019, but injuries rise

Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 12:43 PM

WORKPLACE deaths have taken a dip in the first half of this year to reach a seven-year low.

Seventeen workers died on the jobs from January to June this year, down from 18 in the same period last year and 23 in the second half of last year.

"This was the lowest absolute number of workplace fatalities since 2012, when fatality data for all workplaces was tracked," said the Ministry of Manpower and Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council on Monday in the release of the half-year workplace safety statistics.

Six of the 17 deaths took place at construction sites while two occurred in the manufacturing sector.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The top causes of death were falls from heights, traffic accidents, and the collapse or failure of structures and equipment. Four workers died in falls from heights, and another four died in traffic accidents. Three died from the collapse or failure of structures and equipment.

MORE WORKERS HURT

While the number of workplace deaths declined, more workers were injured. There were 6,561 workplace injuries in the first half of this year, an increase from 6,073 in the same period last year.

The top cause of injuries, both major and minor, were from falling, slipping and tripping at work.

These resulted in 87 major injuries such as fractures in the first half of this year, down from 111 in the same period last year.

There were 1,757 minor injuries such as bruises and sprains, an increase from 1,630 between January and June last year.

"Although slips, trips and falls can happen anywhere, simple control measures such as proper housekeeping can help to prevent them," said MOM and the WSH Council.

The second most common cause of injuries involved machinery. There were 41 major and 1,066 minor machinery-related injuries between January and June this year, up from 35 and 956 in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the workplace became less hazardous in another area. The number of occupational diseases fell to 263 in the first half of this year, down from 295 between January and June last year.

Work-related musculoskeletal disorders, noise-induced deafness and occupational skin diseases were the top three occupational diseases.

There were also fewer dangerous occurrences where no one was injured but which had the potential to cause serious injury and death. There were eight such near-misses in the first half of this year compared with 10 in the same period last year.

DANGEROUS SECTORS

The sectors with the most number of fatal and major workplace injuries were construction, manufacturing, and transportation and storage.

The number of workplace injuries also increased in accommodation and food services; wholesale and retail trade; and professional services.

"It is encouraging that the first half of 2019 recorded the lowest half-yearly number of fatalities. However, we cannot be complacent as non-fatal injuries continue to rise, including in industries that were previously less accident-prone," said Mr Christopher Koh, MOM's director of policy for information and corporate services.

MOM said that it conducted 2,500 spot checks in the first six months of this year. These checks found 4,300 workplace safety and health violations and 29 companies were ordered to stop work for an average of four weeks each to correct their lapses.

It also fined 300 companies a total of S$680,000 on the spot.

The ministry said it plans to conduct 2,500 inspections in the second half of this year as it continues to target the top injury-prone industries, as well as those that have seen a rise in major injuries.

It also warned that it will start releasing the workplace safety records of companies next year.

"(MOM) will publish injury statistics of companies, starting with the construction industry in 2020, so that safer companies will stand a better chance at securing business," said Mr Koh.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

China's factory activity edges up in September

Xi bows to Mao ahead of China's 70th anniversary

Goldman’s 1MDB case in Malaysia to be moved to higher court

Taiwan shrugs as communist China hails 70th anniversary

DFS handling of layoffs could have been better, says minister

Battered and bruised, Hong Kong cleans up for sensitive Chinese anniversary

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly