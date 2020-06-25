Singaporeans First party dissolves

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Singaporeans First (SingFirst) party founded by former senior civil servant and presidential candidate Tan Jee Say has chosen to dissolve itself in the name of opposition unity and consolidation, it announced on Thursday afternoon.
In recent months, SingFirst has worked with other...
