 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers open to tourism businesses of all sizes, but not eateries, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers open to tourism businesses of all sizes, but not eateries

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 6:15 PM
@AnnabethLeowBT@AnnabethLeowBT

MORE than half of the businesses in the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) scheme are hotels, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing told Parliament on Monday, while ruling out extending the domestic tourism credit programme to eateries for now.

Hotels make up 52 per cent of the 402 businesses now accepting SRV credits, while tours make up 37 per cent and attractions make up the remaining 11 per cent.

The SRV scheme does not target businesses of any particular revenue range, Mr Chan added, in his written reply to Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC).

Mr Perera had asked about the targets and progress in bringing merchants on board the SRV scheme, broken down by revenue size and sector. He also wanted to know what support is available for smaller and less digitally-savvy business operators.

Under the S$320 million SRV programme, which runs from December 2020 to June 2021, every adult Singaporean gets S$100 in credits that can be spent on domestic tourism.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Bookings must be made through the Singapore Tourism Board's five appointed vendors: Changi Travel Services, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com.

Tapping these partners "allows businesses, including smaller businesses, which may not have their own booking systems to participate in the scheme", Mr Chan said.

He noted that the platform partners "have put together comprehensive plans to market the products and offerings of our tourism businesses" and can help local tourism businesses to develop digital content.

As such, eligible businesses do not need digital expertise to participate in the SRV scheme, said Mr Chan, adding: "These efforts will help businesses who may not have the same reach and audience that the authorised booking partners may have."

Separately, the minister said that eateries could work with hotels, tours and attractions to build eligible bundles, or contribute deals for the wider SingapoRediscovers campaign - even as such companies are not eligible for SRV redemption on their own.

For example, some hotels are working with nearby food and beverage merchants for their staycation packages, Mr Chan said in his written answer.

People's Action Party MP Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) had asked if the SRV scheme could be opened to eateries in "tourist-targeted areas".

In his reply, Mr Chan noted that the scheme is aimed at "tourism businesses, specifically hotels, tourist attractions and tours, that derive most of their income from tourists", given the precipitous fall in global air travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Fitch downgrades Malaysia's GDP forecast as Covid-19 threatens to 'paralyse' healthcare

Singapore's tourism arrivals, receipts expected to stay weak in 2021: STB

Tougher penalties than prevailing laws in Bill to restrict TraceTogether data use

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 1, 2021 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks end first trading day of the week in the red, STI down 0.2%

SINGAPORE equities ended the first trading day of February in the red as investors remained fairly cautious after a...

Feb 1, 2021 05:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CDLHT downgraded to 'hold', 'neutral' as it trades closer to long-term mean

ANALYSTS from CGS-CIMB and RHB have downgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) to "hold" and "neutral" respectively...

Feb 1, 2021 05:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

SHARES of iFast Corporation on Monday hit a record-high since the mainboard-listed wealth management platform's...

Feb 1, 2021 05:43 PM
Transport

Mumbai's suburban train services restored after 11 months

[MUMBAI] One of the world's busiest urban rail systems situated in India's financial capital Mumbai was restarted...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: CDLHT downgraded to 'hold', 'neutral' as it trades closer to long-term mean

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

Fitch downgrades Malaysia's GDP forecast as Covid-19 threatens to 'paralyse' healthcare

Online retailer Asos to buy Topshop brand for S$538m

Ryanair forecasts biggest ever loss on virus hit

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for