Singapore's 2019 income gap improves, but could widen in 2020 due to Covid-19

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Although Singapore's Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality, dipped below 0.4 for the first time in at least a decade in 2019, economists caution that the income gap could again widen this year due to severe disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic. A Gini coefficient above 0.4 is widely considered to indicate a large income gap.
