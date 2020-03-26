You are here

Singapore's 2020 growth forecast hits negative territory, Q1 GDP contracts 2.2%

Thu, Mar 26, 2020
Singapore's official growth forecast for 2020 has reached negative territory, with a further downgrade to between -4 per cent and -1 per cent.
This is a worse outlook from the -0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent range the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) posted in February.

"Since then, the Covid-19 outbreak has escalated and led to a significant deterioration in the economic situation both externally and domestically," MTI said on Thursday morning.

The downgrade takes into account weaker-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy in the first quarter of 2020. It also accounts for the sharp decline in the external and domestic economic environment since February.

Meanwhile, the wider forecast range accounts for heightened uncertainties in the global economy, given the unprecedented nature of the novel coronavirus outbreak and public health measures taken in many countries to contain the outbreak.

Coronavirus could become seasonal: top US scientist

The revised growth forecast comes as the economy contracted 2.2 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, according to advanced estimates.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the economy shrank 10.6 per cent, pulling back sharply from 0.6 per cent growth the previous quarter.

The manufacturing sector contracted 0.5 per cent year-on-year, moderating from the 2.3 per cent contraction in the previous quarter. The sector was weighed down by output declines in the electronics and chemicals clusters, which more than offset output expansion in the biomedical manufacturing and precision engineering clusters.

The construction sector shrank 4.3 per cent year-on-year, reversing from 4.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter. The sector was weighed down by a decline in private-sector construction activities, supply chain disruptions and delays in the return of foreign workers as a result of lockdowns and travel restrictions by other countries in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The services-producing industries meanwhile contracted 3.1 per cent year-on-year from 1.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter. A sharp decline in tourist arrivals and a fall in domestic consumption as a result of the novel coronavirus situation saw sectors such as air transport, accommodation, food services and retail trade sectors shrink.

The wholesale trade and other transportation and storage sectors also contracted due to the fall in external demand as well as supply chain disruptions.

However, the information and communications sector, along with finance and insurance, posted positive, albeit more subdued growth, MTI said.

