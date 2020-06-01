Singapore's Bayfront teams up with Japan's top law firm Nishimura

“We have worked closely with Nishimura & Asahi and their offices. With our shared resources and synergies, we are looking forward to expanding the provision of our legal services to clients across their international network,” said Bayfront managing director Kesavan Nair who also heads the firm’s disputes team.

SINGAPORE legal firm Bayfront Law has teamed up with Nishimura & Asahi to tap the top Japanese law firm’s global network and extend its reach beyond the city state across Asia - including Japan - to New York.

Bayfront’s pact with Nishimura’s Singapore office, to be known as the Nishimura & Asahi-Bayfront Law Alliance, was established on Monday following the approval from Singapore's Ministry of Law. It also marks the first formal tie-up between a Japanese and a Singaporean law firm, said Bayfront in a statement.

“...(it) will allow Bayfront to expand its capabilities beyond Singapore to Japan, Thailand, China, Dubai, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, Myanmar, Hong Kong and New York, through the various offices and alliances within the global Nishimura & Asahi network,” said the law firm.

Bayfront was set up in October 2017 and has a team of 12 lawyers with expertise in private and public mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, investment funds and civil & commercial litigation and arbitration. According to the statement, the firm also specialises in real estate, family law, wills, probate & estate administration and criminal law.

Nishimura’s Singapore office was set up in 2012 and is led by co-representatives, Masato Yamanaka and Shintaro Uno who specialise in cross-border cases from mergers and acquisitions and construction projects to disputes, and lead a team of 12 lawyers in Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.