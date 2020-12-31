Singapore's competition watchdog gets new chairman, board members

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has announced a number of board changes at the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) with effect from Jan 1, 2021.

Max Loh Khum Whai, Ernst & Young (EY) managing partner for Singapore and Brunei, will serve as the competition watchdog's chairman starting Friday.

Three new members have also been appointed to the CCCS board, namely: Singapore Exchange chief risk officer Agnes Koh Puay Eng; Deutsche Bank Singapore chief operating officer and deputy chief country officer Chandra Mallika; and Jaspal Singh, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies.

In its press statement on Thursday, MTI noted Mr Loh's "vast experience" in providing assurance and business consulting services to a broad range of clients in technology, hotels, financial institutions, construction and governments.

Mr Loh was previously managing partner for Singapore and Asean at EY, where he has more than 18 years of experience as a partner.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He takes over the role of CCCS chairman from Aubeck Kam, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Manpower.

Mr Kam, together with solicitor-general of the Attorney-General's Chambers, Kwek Mean Luck, will be stepping down from the commission's board upon the completion of their term.

Lee Chuan Teck, MTI's permanent secretary for development, expressed appreciation for Mr Kam's contributions to CCCS as chairman.

"Under Aubeck's leadership, CCCS has safeguarded competition in markets and took on its expanded role of protecting consumers," said Mr Lee in the ministry's statement.