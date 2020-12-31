You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's competition watchdog gets new chairman, board members

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 12:13 PM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has announced a number of board changes at the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) with effect from Jan 1, 2021.

Max Loh Khum Whai, Ernst & Young (EY) managing partner for Singapore and Brunei, will serve as the competition watchdog's chairman starting Friday.

Three new members have also been appointed to the CCCS board, namely: Singapore Exchange chief risk officer Agnes Koh Puay Eng; Deutsche Bank Singapore chief operating officer and deputy chief country officer Chandra Mallika; and Jaspal Singh, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies.

In its press statement on Thursday, MTI noted Mr Loh's "vast experience" in providing assurance and business consulting services to a broad range of clients in technology, hotels, financial institutions, construction and governments.

Mr Loh was previously managing partner for Singapore and Asean at EY, where he has more than 18 years of experience as a partner.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He takes over the role of CCCS chairman from Aubeck Kam, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Manpower.

Mr Kam, together with solicitor-general of the Attorney-General's Chambers, Kwek Mean Luck, will be stepping down from the commission's board upon the completion of their term.

Lee Chuan Teck, MTI's permanent secretary for development, expressed appreciation for Mr Kam's contributions to CCCS as chairman.

"Under Aubeck's leadership, CCCS has safeguarded competition in markets and took on its expanded role of protecting consumers," said Mr Lee in the ministry's statement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Former SICCI chairman and MDIS secretary-general R Theyvendran dies at 79

Australia, NZ dollars storm ahead as markets bet on brighter 2021

Nearly 14,700 travellers visited Singapore in November: STB

China gives conditional approval for Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine

DPM Heng Swee Keat to deliver Singapore Budget on Feb 16, 2021

China's factory activity expands at slower pace in Dec

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 11:51 AM
Government & Economy

Former SICCI chairman and MDIS secretary-general R Theyvendran dies at 79

FORMER chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI) and secretary-general of the...

Dec 31, 2020 11:42 AM
Garage

Amazon to acquire Wondery in podcast push

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com said on Wednesday it would acquire podcast startup Wondery, aiming to beef up non-musical...

Dec 31, 2020 11:33 AM
Real Estate

Normanton Park in Kent Ridge to open for preview after no-sale ban dropped

ALMOST two years after its developer was slapped with a no-sale licence, the Normanton Park private residential...

UPDATED 24 min ago
Dec 31, 2020 11:10 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars storm ahead as markets bet on brighter 2021

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose to fresh highs on Thursday as markets bet a vaccine-fuelled...

Dec 31, 2020 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

Nearly 14,700 travellers visited Singapore in November: STB

SINGAPORE attracted 14,676 visitors in November, as tourism numbers slowly inched up from their trough earlier this...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, DBS, Keppel, Boustead, Chip Eng Seng

Firm outlook for private housing market belies risk factors

Gold firms as US dollar slides to multi-year low

Singapore stocks fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4%

Boustead Singapore sells water solutions unit to Chip Eng Seng for S$7.3m

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for