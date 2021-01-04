You are here

Singapore's construction, marine and process workers among priority groups for vaccine

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 3:17 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

WORKERS "in jobs or settings where risk of a super-spreading event is high", including migrant workers, will be among the priority groups for Covid-19 vaccination, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in a ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday. These include the construction, marine and...

