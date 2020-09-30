You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 5:00 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CHANGES to Singapore's Covid-19 temporary relief framework came into force on Wednesday, including greater powers for government-appointed assessors of rental disputes, and a mechanism for paries to certain contracts to obtain relief in the case of delays caused by the pandemic.

The...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 04:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Category winners of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Singapore announced

THREE entrepreneurs have been named category winners in the 19th annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 awards on...

Sep 30, 2020 04:46 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC partners SOCASH to offer cash withdrawal at over 1,500 shops

FINTECH startup SOCASH has announced a partnership with OCBC to provide the bank's customers with more cash...

Sep 30, 2020 04:31 PM
Government & Economy

GIC, MassMutual to buy Blackstone's 36% stake in UK insurer Rothesay Life

GIC and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) will increase their shareholding in the UK's...

Sep 30, 2020 04:27 PM
Real Estate

Shophouses on Baghdad Street, Telok Ayer area up for sale

SIX shophouses - three on Baghdad Street, and three in the Telok Ayer area - were put up for sale on Wednesday.

Sep 30, 2020 04:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

SEMBCORP Marine (SMM) shares rose 2.8 per cent on Wednesday following Keppel Corporation's Vision 2030 update on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Singapore Airlines, CCT, CMT, Teckwah

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.