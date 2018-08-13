You are here

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

Songapore’s economic growth is expected to slow down in the second half of this year, even as the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) kept to its 2018 forecast of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent in 2018 even with trade tensions weighing on the outlook.
SINGAPORE’S economic growth is expected to slow down in the second half of this year, as the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) kept to its 2018 forecast of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent in 2018 even with trade tensions weighing on the outlook.

This follows the “strong performance” in the first half of year, said the MTI, where the economy clocked in growth of 3.9 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018, easing from the first three months when the economy expanded 4.5 per cent.

The latest Q2 figure is above advance estimates of 3.8 per cent but below market consensus forecast of 4.1 per cent  growth.

But the step-down in growth in the second half of 2018 was anticipated and taken into account in the central bank baseline, said Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) deputy managing director Jacqueline Loh.

Accordingly, the current monetary policy stance is appropriate, she said.

In its last monetary policy statement in April, the MAS opted to slightly increase the slope of the Singdollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band to allow for "modest and gradual" appreciation.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the economy expanded by 0.6 per cent, moderating from the 2.2 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

Looking ahead, the MTI said that growth in several of Singapore’s key demand markets such as the US and China is expected to ease in the second half of the year. The ministry also highlighted that uncertainties and downside risks in the global economy have increased since early 2018.

The first was the recent tariff measures by the US on its trade partners, which could result in a “vicious cycle” of tit-for-tat retaliatory measures. 

The second was generally tightening financial conditions, which could lead to faster-than-expected normalisation of monetary policy in the US, triggering “disorderly” outflows from emerging markets in the region. 

However, Singapore’s growth will continue to be supported primarily by outward-oriented sectors, such as manufacturing, finance & insurance, wholesale trade, and transportation & storage, said the MTI. 

