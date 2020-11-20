Singapore's Emerging Stronger Taskforce forming new coalition to focus on medtech

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
A NEW industry-led coalition focusing on medtech could create 4,000 new jobs, mostly in the areas of in-vitro diagnostics for disease preparedness, containment and control.
The coalition is one of many created in recent months under the purview of the Emerging Stronger...
