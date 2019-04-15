You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's fake news bill set to become law in second half of the year

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 12:36 PM

BP_fake news_150419_94.jpg
Singapore's fake news laws will likely come into effect in the second half of this year, as the country joins the ranks of nations trying to curb the spread of online falsehoods.
PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's fake news laws will likely come into effect in the second half of this year, as the country joins the ranks of nations trying to curb the spread of online falsehoods.

The aim of the proposed laws isn't to suppress information, but rather to equip Singaporeans with facts so they can engage in public discourse, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran told Bloomberg Television on Monday. Singapore sought feedback from technology and media companies during the drafting of the bill, he said.

"This bill and what we are intending here does not in any way impinge on criticism, opinion, satire or parody," he said in an interview.

The South-east Asian country announced plans this month to introduce tough new laws to hold online outlets accountable for the spread of fake news, putting pressure on companies like Facebook Inc to address the issue. The social media giant and its peers have come under pressure globally over the way they handle user privacy, rein in fake news and monitor offensive or violent content.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After the bill was announced, Facebook, Google and an industry group representing internet and technology giants expressed worries over the Singapore proposal, with the latter calling it the "most far-reaching legislation of its kind to date".

Their concerns include aspects of the law that granted broad powers to the government to compel the firms to remove content it regarded as false, a lack of public consultation during the drafting process of the bill, as well as risks to freedom of expression and speech.

Mr Iswaran said Singapore's engagement with technology companies encompasses a broad range.

"It's also about Singapore's role as a business hub, Singapore's involvement in various kinds of R&D and artificial intelligence et cetera," he said.

"On this matter, I think we have an alignment in the sense that all of us are seeking to ensure that online discourse is informed by the facts. I think we are approaching it in different ways and I think there's a way forward where we can work together."

The new Singapore measures require online sites to show corrections to false or misleading claims and take down falsehoods in serious cases, according to a bill put forward in Parliament by the government.

Account restriction directions can be issued to a platform to disable a fake account or bot that spreads a falsehood undermining the public interest, the government said in parliament. These directions can be appealed in a court.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Malaysia ex-PM Najib's 1MDB graft trial resumes

Trump's 2020 campaign raises over US$30m in first quarter

Betting on a soft landing: key takeaways from the IMF meetings

Citigroup sees US treasury yields falling toward 2.3%

"Gangnam style" sex crime: K-pop scandals uncover dark side of Seoul’s flashiest district

Wall St gives Fed a passing grade even as Trump continues to pressure Powell

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
4 Ode to my alma mater
5 CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

BP_Francisco Aristeguieta_150419_36.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

Former Citigroup Asia CEO Francisco Aristeguieta heads to State Street

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Potential white knight Yinson could pull plug on Ezion lifeline

Apr 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, UOL, ST Engineering, Heeton, YZJ Shipbuilding, NGSC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening