You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's fake news law may hurt innovation, says Google

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 12:04 PM

[SINGAPORE] Google said on Thursday an anti-fake news law passed by Singapore's Parliament could stunt innovation, a quality that the city-state wants to nurture under plans to expand its tech industry.

Singapore's Parliament on Wednesday passed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill, a law criticised by rights groups, journalists and tech firms over fears it could be used to clamp down on freedom of speech.

The passage of the law comes at a time when Singapore, a financial and transport hub, has been making efforts to position itself as regional centre for digital innovation.

Google said the law could hamper those efforts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We remain concerned that this law will hurt innovation and the growth of the digital information ecosystem," the company said in response to a query from Reuters.

"How the law is implemented matters, and we are committed to working with policymakers on this process."

The law will require online media platforms to carry corrections or remove content the government considers to be false, with penalties for perpetrators running as high as prison terms of up to 10 years or fines up to S$1 million.

The law minister has said the Bill will not affect free speech. Singapore says it is vulnerable to fake news because of its position as a global financial hub, its mixed ethnic and religious population and widespread Internet access.

"We remain concerned with aspects of the new law which grant broad powers to the Singapore executive branch to compel us to remove content they deem to be false and to push a government notification to users," Simon Milner, Facebook's Asia-Pacific vice-president of public policy, said.

Mr Milner said Facebook hoped that the ministry's reassuring statements led to a "proportionate and measured approach in practice".

Facebook and Singapore clashed late last year when the company refused to remove a post of an online article about the city-state's banks and Malaysia's scandal-linked 1MDB state fund, that the government said was "false and malicious".

A running feud between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his brother and sister over the will of their late father, Singapore's first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, has also played out over Facebook since it first erupted in public in 2017.

The prime minister's siblings have used the social media platform to give their side of a row that disturbed the normally calm politics of a country that has been led by the same party since its independence in 1965.

Activists are concerned that the law could give the government power to decide if material posted online is true or false.

"Singapore's leaders have crafted a law that will have a chilling affect on Internet freedom throughout South-east Asia," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

"(The law will) likely start a new set of information wars as they try to impose their narrow version of 'truth' on the wider world."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Suu Kyi tries to save face with Myanmar reporters' release

Indonesian president aims for slimmer government in second term

Vietnam posts US$500m trade deficit in April; coffee exports down 13%

Weakest US bond auction in decade validates Dimon’s warning

Policy easing on the cards as Philippine Q1 economic growth disappoints

It's everyday Americans who pay Trump's tariffs

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

AK_hdb_0905.jpg
May 9, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale volume up 16.5% in April as resale prices slip 0.4%: SRX

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening