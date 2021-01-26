You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's FDI flows were down 37% in 2020

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 5:08 PM
gaylegoh@sph.com.sg

FOREIGN direct investment (FDI) flows into Singapore fell by 37 per cent to US$58 billion last year, noted an Investment Trends Monitor report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad).

Singapore's FDI decline was gentler than the global contraction of 42 per cent to US$859 billion, from US$1.5 trillion in 2019. The collapse left FDI flows more than 30 per cent beneath the trough that followed the global financial crisis in 2009.

However, Singapore's fall in FDI was steeper than that for Asean as a whole, where FDI fell by 31 per cent to US$107 billion.

Within Asean, Malaysia experienced the steepest decline, with FDI plunging by 68 per cent to US$2.5 billion. FDI fell in Thailand by 50 per cent to US$1.5 billion, in Indonesia by 24 per cent to US$18 billion, and in Vietnam by 10 per cent to US$14 billion. The Philippines bucked the trend; its FDI flows rose by 29 per cent to US$6.4 billion.

Nevertheless, the report said the strength of South-east Asia as an FDI engine remained evident. South-East Asia registered over US$70 billion in new greenfield investment projects last year, the largest volume among developing regions. This was a more moderate contraction in announced greenfield investments (-14 per cent) than in other developing regions.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In addition, Singapore's uptick in the number of projects in Q3 2020 could point to an impending FDI recovery in the region, said the report. The recent signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could also help to renew FDI growth.

Globally, Unctad's report highlighted divergences in FDI flows between the developed and the developing world. Developed countries took the steepest hit, with FDI flows plunging by 69 per cent to a nearly 25-year record low of US$229 billion. FDI flows to developing countries fell by a more moderate 12 per cent to US$616 billion - now a record 72 per cent of the global pie.

By region, flows in Europe were effectively erased, from US$344 billion to negative US$4 billion. FDI in the European Union fell by two-thirds, while flows to the United Kingdom dried to zero.

North America was next hardest hit, with a decline of 46 per cent to US$166 billion. FDI in the US fell 49 per cent to US$134 billion.

Developing Asia proved most resilient, with only a 4 per cent contraction. Notably, FDI in China increased by 4 per cent to US$163 billion - bumping China ahead of the US as the world's largest FDI recipient, as of 2020.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

India likely to double health spending next fiscal year: sources

Tokyo revises contact tracing strategy, narrows to higher-risk cases

Singapore factory output up by 14.3% in December, taking full-year growth to 7.3%

Indonesia set to pass 1 million coronavirus cases as vaccinations roll out

Indonesia raises economic recovery budget to nearly 553.09t rupiah

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 04:44 PM
Life & Culture

Nepal's star K2 climber does it his way

[SKARDU, Pakistan] Acclaimed mountaineer Nirmal Purja is no stranger to dazzling ascents or forbidding expeditions,...

Jan 26, 2021 04:38 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Tuesday after sliding the previous session in...

Jan 26, 2021 04:34 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with big losses on Tuesday as investors fretted over the timing of a new US...

Jan 26, 2021 04:20 PM
Government & Economy

14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Jan 26), all of which were imported....

Jan 26, 2021 04:12 PM
Consumer

Spotify tests audiobooks of classics including 'Persuasion,' 'Frankenstein'

[NEW YORK] Streaming giant Spotify is extending its foray into audiobooks, dropping nine new public-domain classics...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS raises China Aviation Oil target price as air traffic recovers

Bukit Timah, Duke's Road sites up for en bloc sale with S$62.5m guide price

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, ARA Logos, Keppel Reit, MLT, Parkway Life Reit

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.4%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for