You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's financial markets are functioning normally despite volatility: MAS

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 6:06 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

SINGAPORE'S financial markets are functioning normally despite the heightened volatility in both global and domestic markets, the Republic's central bank said on Friday evening just before the market closed.

"MAS has left a higher level of liquidity in the banking system through its money market operations, and Singapore dollar interest rates have eased in tandem with global interest rates," the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement.

"The nominal effective exchange rate of the Singapore dollar has eased in an orderly manner within the MAS policy band, in line with weakening economic conditions," it said.

The authority added that it stands ready to ensure the orderly functioning of financial markets and the stability of the financial system in Singapore.

The central bank's next policy review is in April 2020.

SEE ALSO

Oyo entices virus-stricken hotels in Japan with cash

Stock markets around the world were steeped in a bloodbath the past week amid heightened fears over the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a pandemic midweek by the World Health Organization, and oil price crash, after talks between Saudi Arabia and Russia collapsed.

Trading on US stock markets was halted twice this week due to the massive sell-off, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing its biggest plunge, at 10 per cent, since 1987 on Thursday.

Singapore's Straits Times Index closed 1.67 per cent lower at 2,634 on Friday, extending Thursday's losses to a four-year low.

Government & Economy

Australian home minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

Thailand sees its first pro-democracy march since 2014 coup

Electoral boundaries report: More MPs, new Sengkang GRC, smaller GRCs

Singapore healthcare market set to grow to S$29.8b this year: Fitch Solutions

Indonesia to ban face mask exports to ensure domestic supply

Australia urges against gatherings of more than 500 people to contain coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 06:19 PM
Stocks

Big swings sees STI recover most of Friday's early losses, down 11% on the week

AS an indicator of the volatility that financial markets are currently facing, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI...

Mar 13, 2020 06:05 PM
Banking & Finance

China cuts reserve ratios for some banks to spur lending amid epidemic

[BEIJING] China's central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that some qualifying banks must hold...

Mar 13, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 74.68...

Mar 13, 2020 04:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound; London up 3%

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading Friday, but failed to overturn the previous day's...

Mar 13, 2020 04:36 PM
Garage

RedDoorz cuts close to 50 staff in 'appraisal' exercise

SINGAPORE-BASED budget hotel operator RedDoorz on Friday confirmed it has trimmed nearly 50 staff from its Indonesia...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.