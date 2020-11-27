Singapore's financial sector is hiring, but tech skills are key

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE's financial services sector has held steady against the economic toll of the pandemic, creating some 1,900 net jobs for Singaporeans in the first half of the year.
But this trend may not be here to stay, as rising demand for tech roles in the industry continues...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes