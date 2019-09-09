You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's GIC-led consortium to invest US$500m in Vingroup unit

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 8:42 PM

[HANOI] A consortium led by Singapore's state investor GIC Pte Ltd has agreed with Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC to buy a stake in one of the latter's units for US$500 million, GIC said on Monday.

Vingroup will remain the controlling shareholder of the unit, VCM Services and Trading Development Joint Stock Company, after the deal, GIC said in a statement.

A source familiar with the deal said Credit Suisse acted as the sole advisor to Vingroup.

Vingroup, once a real estate and retail conglomerate, has grown to become Vietnam's largest listed firm with a market capitalisation of more than US$16 billion. The company recently launched smartphones and cars, and is also looking to enter the artificial intelligence sector.

Last month, Vingroup applied for a licence to launch an airline next year.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Johnson would do worse than predecessor in an election now

'Recalcitrant' Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan starts 2-week jail term for contempt

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong school students form human chain after weekend of protests

Apple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China

German export rise gives flagging economy glimmer of hope

Editor's Choice

BP_Indo_090919_6.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Significant investment, substantial roadblocks stand in way of Indonesia's capital relocation

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_NSTOPLINE9_3886752.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit bullish on e-commerce

Must Read

BP_condo_090919_98.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Real Estate

Share of new condo units priced under S$1m falls to 24% of developer sales in Q2: report

doc771268901mffd0vbhir_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Team Singapore (foreground) training against Team Thailand in the recent Razer SEA Games Esports Bootcamp, held in Singapore from 2-3 Sep 2019.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Technology

Razer to give S$10m boost to Singapore gaming, e-sports over next 12 months

BP_Hong Kong tourist_090919_107.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tourist arrivals plunge 40% in August, most since SARS crisis

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly