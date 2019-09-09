Singapore's GIC-led consortium to invest US$500m in Vingroup unit

[HANOI] A consortium led by Singapore's state investor GIC Pte Ltd has agreed with Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC to buy a stake in one of the latter's units for US$500 million, GIC said on Monday.

Vingroup will remain the controlling shareholder of the unit, VCM Services and Trading Development Joint Stock Company, after the deal, GIC said in a statement.

A source familiar with the deal said Credit Suisse acted as the sole advisor to Vingroup.

Vingroup, once a real estate and retail conglomerate, has grown to become Vietnam's largest listed firm with a market capitalisation of more than US$16 billion. The company recently launched smartphones and cars, and is also looking to enter the artificial intelligence sector.

Last month, Vingroup applied for a licence to launch an airline next year.

REUTERS