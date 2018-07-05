You are here
MAS ANNUAL REVIEW
Singapore's growth should hold steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief
Singapore
SINGAPORE's economy should continue to expand in 2018 although protectionism risks have risen, said Ravi Menon, Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director.
He said overall growth in gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to come in at around 2.5 to 3.5 per cent
