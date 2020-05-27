Singapore's headline inflation turns negative in April

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
LOWER oil prices, the softening labour market and deteriorating consumer demand are likely to keep a cap on domestic prices, said economists following official inflation data released on Tuesday.
Singapore saw headline inflation turning negative in April at -0.7 per cent...
