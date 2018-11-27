Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output grew 4.3 per cent year on year in October, more than rebounding from September's marginal 0.1 per cent fall, according to preliminary estimates from the Economic Development Board on Monday. Excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing sector
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg