Singapore's National Care Hotline now open for calls, to offer support amid pandemic

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 8:41 PM

[SINGAPORE] The National Care Hotline is now ready to offer support to those who need it, after specialists trained in psychological first aid responded to the call for volunteers to man it, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Friday.

The National Care Hotline is on 6202-6868. It operates alongside other specialised service helplines, such as those for mental well-being or violence and abuse.

Over 300 psychologists, counsellors, social workers, psychiatrists and public officers from about 50 agencies have stepped up to man the 24-hour helpline.

"If you need someone to talk to about the issues that weigh you down - worried about Covid-19, its impact on your personal and family lives, on your jobs and livelihoods, and your future - you do not need to struggle alone," said Mr Lee.

The hotline will offer emotional support to anyone who needs it - be it stress over finances or marital and family tensions - and trained officers will link them up with social service agencies and specialised services if needed.

The psychological well-being and resilience of Singaporeans at this time of crisis is something the Government is watching over carefully, especially among the more vulnerable in the community, said Mr Lee previously.

Social workers and advocacy groups are concerned about a potential rise in domestic abuse as families are forced to stay home during this circuit breaker month.

In Parliament earlier in this week, Mr Lee noted a trend in "higher rates of domestic violence, domestic quarrels and friction in the family" since the outbreak.

OTHER TARGETED RESOURCES:

Mental well-being:

- Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg

- Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

- Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

- Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6385-3714

Marital and parenting issues

- Community Psychology Hub's Online Counselling platform: CPHOnlineCounselling.sg

Violence or abuse

- Big Love Child Protection Specialist Centre: 6445-0400

- HEART @ Fei Yue Child Protection Specialist Centre : 6819-9170

- PAVE Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection: 6555-0390

- Project StART: 6476-1482

- TRANS SAFE Centre: 6449-9088

THE STRAITS TIMES

