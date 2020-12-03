Singapore's new Covid-19 case in dormitory detected in proactive surveillance

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Thursday (Dec 3) was from a workers' dormitory, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Thursday night.
The man was asymptomatic and the infection was detected through proactive surveillance, said MOH. The...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes