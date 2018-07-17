You are here

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 8:32 AM
Singapore's June non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell far short of economists' expectations with a muted 1.1 per cent growth that was well shy of the 15.5 per cent surge in May.
Economists had projected NODX to increase by 7.8 per cent year-on-year in June.

Non-electronic exports led the growth in June, while electronic shipments continued to slide.

Non-electronic NODX grew by 4.6 per cent in June, slowing sharply from the blistering 26.2 per cent expansion in the previous month. Food preparations, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals contributed the most to the growth.

Electronic NODX declined by 7.9 per cent, keeping pace with the 7.8 per cent decrease in May. The slump was led by integrated circuits, parts of PCs and consumer electronics.

Shipments to the majority of Singapore's top 10 markets declined in June, except for exports to the United States, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the European Union.

Non-oil re-exports (NORX) – seen as a proxy for the wholesale trade sector - rose by 5.1 per cent in June after the 4 per cent increase in May. This is due to the growth in non-electronic NORX, which outweighed the decline in electronics.

Total trade increased by 10.3 per cent in June, extending the 9.8 per cent growth in the preceding month. This was supported by both export and import growth.

