You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's O&M, aviation, retail, tourism firms to get course fee subsidies till next June

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 2:00 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE will extend the Enhanced Training Support Package (ETSP) for another six months, until June 30, 2021, to provide enhanced course fee subsidies for firms in sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the ETSP will be extended to the marine and offshore sector starting Oct 5. The package previously applied to the air transport, retail and tourism sectors, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Monday.

The government will also lower the absentee payroll rates to 80 per cent, capped at S$7.50 per hour, starting from January 2021, Mr Heng said in Parliament. Absentee payroll funding helps employers defray manpower costs incurred when they send employees for certifiable skills training.

The rates will be lowered "in recognition of the gradually recovering economic situation", Mr Heng said.

The ETSP had been enhanced in the Resilience Budget announced in March.

SEE ALSO

More than half of jobs saved in Singapore are due to Jobs Support Scheme: DPM Heng

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It was part of measures to help the hardest-hit sectors preserve their core capabilities and enable workers to retain specialised skills.

Other measures to help these sectors were announced in August and included the Enhanced Aviation Support Package, a temporary redeployment programme and the SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 01:44 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

More than half of jobs saved in Singapore are due to Jobs Support Scheme: DPM Heng

SUPPORT measures introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic have "substantially cushioned" the economic...

Oct 5, 2020 01:39 PM
Government & Economy

Larger gatherings may soon be possible; Phase Three roadmap in the works: Gan

THE government has begun piloting activities with a larger number of attendees, such as trade exhibitions,...

Oct 5, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 5.7% in August; F&B dragged by caterer sector

SINGAPORE retail sales dropped 5.7 per cent on the year in August, an improvement from the 8.5 per cent year-on-year...

Oct 5, 2020 01:06 PM
Technology

Google defers in-app commission payment in India to March 2022

[BENGALURU] Alphabet Inc's Google has extended the timeline for apps on alternative payment systems to comply with...

Oct 5, 2020 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

Argentina president hopes for IMF deal 'as soon as possible'

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina President Alberto Fernandez said on Sunday he hoped to reach an agreement with the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, HC Surgical, AsiaPhos, Heeton, OKH, IReit

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.6%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.