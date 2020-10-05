Singapore's O&M, aviation, retail, tourism firms to get course fee subsidies till next June

SINGAPORE will extend the Enhanced Training Support Package (ETSP) for another six months, until June 30, 2021, to provide enhanced course fee subsidies for firms in sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the ETSP will be extended to the marine and offshore sector starting Oct 5. The package previously applied to the air transport, retail and tourism sectors, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Monday.

The government will also lower the absentee payroll rates to 80 per cent, capped at S$7.50 per hour, starting from January 2021, Mr Heng said in Parliament. Absentee payroll funding helps employers defray manpower costs incurred when they send employees for certifiable skills training.

The rates will be lowered "in recognition of the gradually recovering economic situation", Mr Heng said.

The ETSP had been enhanced in the Resilience Budget announced in March.

It was part of measures to help the hardest-hit sectors preserve their core capabilities and enable workers to retain specialised skills.

Other measures to help these sectors were announced in August and included the Enhanced Aviation Support Package, a temporary redeployment programme and the SingapoRediscovers vouchers.