Singapore's Q3 job outlook brightest in 3 years

Finance, insurance and real estate sector likely to see the most aggressive hiring, with a +26% outlook
Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Of the 670 Singapore employers polled, 17% plan to hire while 5% intend to cut staff, yielding a net employment outlook of 12% - the highest since the fourth quarter of 2015.
Singapore

THE local employment outlook for the next three months is the brightest in nearly three years, according to ManpowerGroup.

Of the 670 Singapore employers that the US-based recruitment firm polled, 17 per cent plan to hire while 5 per cent intend to cut staff, yielding a

