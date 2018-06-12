You are here
Singapore's Q3 job outlook brightest in 3 years
Finance, insurance and real estate sector likely to see the most aggressive hiring, with a +26% outlook
Singapore
THE local employment outlook for the next three months is the brightest in nearly three years, according to ManpowerGroup.
Of the 670 Singapore employers that the US-based recruitment firm polled, 17 per cent plan to hire while 5 per cent intend to cut staff, yielding a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg