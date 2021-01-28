You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's resident employment levels back at pre-Covid levels: MOM

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 10:52 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

file7dnx51eqnhgmxb2v99y.jpg
Singapore's resident employment figures have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by end-2020, with unemployment rates falling for the second consecutive month in December.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

SINGAPORE'S resident employment figures have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by end-2020, with unemployment rates falling for the second consecutive month in December, according to advance estimates by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Resident employment grew by 28,900 in the fourth...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Five-pronged strategy to build up Singapore as e-commerce hub: Chan Chun Sing

China wants to work with foreign peers on anti-trust issues: central bank vice-governor

In multiple messsages, Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

Biden polls higher in first week than Trump at any time

Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

US must lead world on climate crisis, says Biden

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 10:53 AM
Technology

Apple grabs 23.4% global smartphone market in Q4: IDC

[SINGAPORE] Apple Inc cornered nearly a quarter of the global smartphone market over October-December and jumped to...

Jan 28, 2021 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

Five-pronged strategy to build up Singapore as e-commerce hub: Chan Chun Sing

DESPITE the global supply chain disruption due to border closures and export restrictions caused by the pandemic,...

Jan 28, 2021 10:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Sen Yue in CAD probe; chairman suspended from executive functions

CATALIST-LISTED Sen Yue Holdings has been ordered by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on Wednesday to produce...

Jan 28, 2021 10:08 AM
Government & Economy

China wants to work with foreign peers on anti-trust issues: central bank vice-governor

[SHANGHAI] China's regulators want to step up exchanges with international counterparts and strengthen co-operation...

Jan 28, 2021 10:05 AM
Life & Culture

HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series: report

[LOS ANGELES] The hit Game of Thrones fantasy franchise may be expanded to animation in a new series for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Stocks open down over 2% after US rout

Biden polls higher in first week than Trump at any time

Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

Federal Reserve not responsible for surging stock prices: Powell

US must lead world on climate crisis, says Biden

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for