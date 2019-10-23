You are here

Singapore's September headline inflation flat at 0.5%

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 1:00 PM
Consumer price increases stayed largely flat in September, a week after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) moved to ease monetary policy on the back of subdued inflation.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Headline or all-items inflation came in at 0.5 per cent, unchanged from the month before, according to figures from the MAS and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, core inflation - a central bank gauge that strips out the costs of accommodation and private road transport - eased to 0.7 per cent, from 0.8 per cent in August.

The MAS trimmed the pace of Singapore dollar appreciation at its half-yearly meeting on Oct 14, the first easing in three years, on “muted” inflationary pressures and tepid economic growth.

It also moved its full-year inflation guidance to the “lower end” of a range between 1 per cent and 2 per cent - down from an earlier indication for the “lower half” of the forecast range - and cut projections for headline inflation from 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent, to “around 0.5 per cent”.

Core inflation stands at 1.2 per cent for the year so far, with the MAS and MTI now reiterating that that wage growth will come in lower in 2019 and 2020 as “labour market conditions are softening slightly”.

