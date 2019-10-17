You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's September non-oil exports continue falling streak with 8.1% drop

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 8:45 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

nz_depot_171019.jpg
Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued to fall in September, mainly due to lower exports to Europe, the United States and Japan, but showed a slight improvement over August and the five months of double-digit declines before that.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE’S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued to fall in September, mainly due to lower exports to Europe, the United States and Japan, but showed a slight improvement over August and the five months of double-digit declines before that.

NODX fell 8.1 per cent year on year last month, following a 9 per cent drop in August, Enterprise Singapore said on Thursday. Both electronics and non-electronics exports saw a decline.

Integrated circuits, personal computers and disk media products contracted by 30.2 per cent, 33.1 per cent and 12.2 per cent respectively, contributing the most to the decline in electronic NODX. For non-electronic NODX, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and jewellery contributed the most to the decline with a contraction of 26.7 per cent, 10.6 per cent and 52 per cent respectively.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX dropped 3.3 per cent in September, after an increase of 6.7 per cent in August.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The seasonally-adjusted level of NODX reached S$13.8 billion in September, down from S$14.2 billion in the previous month.

While NODX fell for most top markets in September, China and Taiwan were the exception.

Meanwhile, non-oil retained imports (NORX) increased by 3 per cent in September, following a 5.5 per cent decline in the previous month. Both electronics and non-electronics exports saw a decline, Enterprise Singapore said.

Overall, total trade decreased over the year, with both imports and exports falling. On a year-on-year basis, total trade decreased by 4.9 per cent in September, following the 8.6 per cent decline in the preceding month.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, however, total trade went up marginally by 0.2 per cent in September, after the 1.8 per cent growth in August.

Government & Economy

Qatar to end controversial migrant worker restrictions

US, France and OECD 'getting closer' to tech tax agreement: Mnuchin

Trump, Pelosi clash in heated White House meeting on Syria

More US sanctions on Turkey to come if no ceasefire: Mnuchin

ECB hawks demand revolution from new president Lagarde

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow growth: Federal Reserve

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly