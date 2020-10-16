You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's tax revenue up 2.1%, but analysts say collections may fall next year

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 4:28 PM

af_iras_161020.jpg
The bulk of Singapore's tax revenue comes from income tax, comprising corporate income tax, individual income tax and withholding tax.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

[SINGAPORE] Taxpayers, both corporate and individual, contributed more to the government's coffers in the past financial year, but analysts caution that the pace could slowdown on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) collected S$53.5 billion in taxes in the fiscal year 2019/20, 2.1 per cent more than a year earlier, according to its annual report released on Friday.

Iras' collection accounted for 72 per cent of government operating revenue. This amount represented 10.5 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product, or economic output.

Going forward, Maybank Kim Eng senior economist Chua Hak Bin expects total tax collection to fall by around 10 per cent this financial year, with corporate income tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) taking the biggest hit due to the economic downturn.

"Stamp duties may not fall as much because property transactions have been more resilient," he said.

SEE ALSO

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including eight imported

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Singapore has slashed its full-year growth forecast to between -5 per cent and -7 per cent, its worst-ever contraction and first full-year recession in almost two decades.

In Parliament on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that GST collections this year are projected to be down by 14 per cent from initial estimates before the start of the year, mainly due to travel disruptions and the impact of the circuit breaker period.

Collection of GST is also expected to stay lower than usual for a few more years until international travel recovers fully, he added.

The bulk of Singapore's tax revenue comes from income tax, comprising corporate income tax, individual income tax and withholding tax. It amounted to S$30.8 billion, or 57 per cent of Iras' collection for the 12 months ended March 31.

Corporate tax revenue grew 4.3 per cent year on year to S$16.7 billion, while personal income tax collection went up by 5.7 per cent to S$12.4 billion. These two areas account for over half of total tax collections.

The next biggest category of tax revenue was the GST, which made up 21 per cent of total collection. It increased by a slight 0.2 per cent to S$11.2 billion.

CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun said a "sharp drop" in tax collection will only be seen next year, when the full impact of job and pay cuts due to the pandemic kicks in. "There have been large sums of transfers to (support) businesses and workers, and government revenue will continue to lag behind expenditure," he said.

The government has committed around S$100 billion in Covid-19 support under four Budgets this year, and is expected to draw up to S$52 billion from past reserves.

In a media release on Friday, Iras said that it continues to support the government in administering assistance schemes such as the Jobs Support Scheme and Jobs Growth Incentive. Over S$18 billion in grants have been disbursed so far this year.

It has rolled out digital initiatives - such as an interactive chatbot - to make tax filing more seamless, and will be moving most paper notices and letters online from May 2021.

Said Iras commissioner and chief executive Ng Wai Choong: "we will continue to partner various stakeholders to innovate and implement new digital solutions, so that tax-paying can be even more convenient."

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore firms may cut wages temporarily to protect jobs: NWC

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including eight imported

Thai central bank will not extend debt moratorium, but plans targeted measure

New Jobs Development Partners to proactively work with firms to create new roles

China set to pass law protecting vital tech from US

Malaysia's king urges politicians to end uncertainty amid power struggle

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 04:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

NEA, Shell to explore feasibility of chemically recycling Singapore's plastic waste

THE National Environment Agency (NEA) and energy giant Shell are jointly studying the feasibility of chemically...

Oct 16, 2020 04:26 PM
Energy & Commodities

Firm US dollar, fading stimulus hopes put gold on course for weekly loss

[BENGALURU] Gold eased on Friday and looked set to post its first weekly drop in three, as the US dollar held firm...

Oct 16, 2020 04:17 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore firms may cut wages temporarily to protect jobs: NWC

SINGAPORE'S National Wages Council (NWC) has set out six principles in its supplementary guidelines for temporary...

Oct 16, 2020 04:14 PM
Technology

Instagram commits to fighting hidden ads amid UK probe

[LONDON] Facebook's Instagram will change the way users post advertisements as part of a wider probe by the UK...

Oct 16, 2020 03:54 PM
Government & Economy

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including eight imported

[SINGAPORE] There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,901....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

EVOS Esports parent snags US$12m in Series B round led by Korea Investment Partners

Singapore-Hong Kong airfares jump 40% on travel bubble plan

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, Straits Trading

HC Surgical's Julian Ong awarded costs after Serene Tiong's appeal bid falls through

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for