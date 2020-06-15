You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's total employment in Q1 sees largest quarterly contraction on record: MOM

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 10:30 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

ym-rafflesplc--150620.jpg
Singapore's employment landscape in the first quarter of 2020 performed worse than expected, with total employment declining by 25,600, the largest quarterly contraction on record, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

SINGAPORE'S employment landscape in the first quarter of 2020 performed worse than expected, with total employment declining by 25,600, the largest quarterly contraction on record, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday.

This is higher than the 19,000 cited in the ministry'...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China reports 49 more virus cases as Beijing tests thousands

Private-sector economists expect Singapore economy to contract 5.8% this year

US records 382 virus deaths in 24 hours, lowest in weeks: monitor

Hong Kong Exchange chairman supportive of national security law

Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna: YNET

Australia to spend A$1.5b more on infrastructure, fast-track projects: PM to say

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

China reports 49 more virus cases as Beijing tests thousands

[BEIJING] Chinese health officials reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 36 more in the capital...

Jun 15, 2020 10:31 AM
Banking & Finance

Owner of Singapore 'Fort Knox' maximum-security vault sues over failed freeport sale

[SINGAPORE] Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier is suing a group of businessmen who he alleges agreed to buy his Singapore...

Jun 15, 2020 10:25 AM
Companies & Markets

Synagie to provide e-commerce services to WPP's GroupM clients in S-E Asia

SYNAGIE Corporation has partnered media investment group GroupM to provide end-to-end e-commerce platform store...

Jun 15, 2020 10:18 AM
Garage

SoftBank invested in Credit Suisse funds financing its bets: report

[SAN FRANCISCO] SoftBank poured money into more than US$500 million in Credit Suisse investment funds that in turn...

Jun 15, 2020 10:18 AM
Technology

Asia's electronics sector booms, bucking global economic slump

[SEOUL] Global trade data in the Covid-19 era has been generally abysmal, but look a little closer and the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.